Law firm leaders expect office footprint to shrink post-pandemic

Caroline Spiezio

The coronavirus pandemic has forced lawyers across the U.S. to learn how to work from home, and left offices sitting empty for months, leading many managing partners to ask - why were we paying for all that space?

Real estate is often a law firm’s second-highest expense, after employee pay, and it’s one partners are realizing they could drastically reduce in the wake of the pandemic, through lease negotiations or by moving to a smaller space, said John Remsen Jr, president and chief executive of the Managing Partner Forum.

