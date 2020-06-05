Law firm leaders expect office footprint to shrink post-pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has forced lawyers across the U.S. to learn how to work from home, and left offices sitting empty for months, leading many managing partners to ask - why were we paying for all that space?

Real estate is often a law firm’s second-highest expense, after employee pay, and it’s one partners are realizing they could drastically reduce in the wake of the pandemic, through lease negotiations or by moving to a smaller space, said John Remsen Jr, president and chief executive of the Managing Partner Forum.

