Orrick cuts pay and postpones associate start date to January due to pandemic

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe on Wednesday announced it is pushing back the start date for its incoming first-year associate class to January 2021, cutting pay across the firm and reducing hours for some staff, in an effort to control costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have not yet felt the full impact of this crisis, nor do we know how soon the global economy will recover,” said Orrick chairman and chief executive Mitchell Zuklie in a statement on Wednesday. “So, it is prudent to take actions now designed to give our firm the flexibility to protect jobs.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yO1LeT