Law firm billing volume down in May, but new matters up - report

The average U.S. law firm billed 27% less in May 2020 than in May 2019, the sector’s biggest year-over-year decrease in volume of work since the coronavirus pandemic in March sparked shutdowns nationwide, according to a report released Wednesday by legal tech company Clio.

But May and early June brought signs of recovery, too, according to the report. As of the first week of June, Clio said it saw a sharp spike in the creation of new matters, up more than 10% from the week before, the largest increase the company had seen since early March.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3ed9R0j