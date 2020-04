Dentons, Day Pitney and Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Thursday announced they are delaying or cutting pay, the latest law firms to take steps to conserve cash due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, said in a statement on Thursday that it has “adjusted the timing of bonus payments for our lawyers” in the U.S.

