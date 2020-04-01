IN BRIEF: Baker Donelson latest firm to cut pay over pandemic

Baker Donelson has cut shareholder pay and will furlough some employees and temporarily reduce the salaries of others, including attorneys, as the firm grapples with the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, it said on Wednesday in a statement.

The furloughs will impact less than 4% of the firm’s overall workforce and will primarily impact employees who are unable to work remotely, while the salary reductions will be 20%, Baker Donelson’s chairman and chief executive Timothy Lupinacci said in an email to Reuters on Wednesday.

