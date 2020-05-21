IN BRIEF: Dorsey & Whitney to reduce billable hour guidelines, pay and headcount

Dorsey & Whitney is reducing billable hour guidelines for associates and “certain other attorneys” as it implements sweeping cost-cutting measures and some layoffs to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement late Tuesday.

While more than 50 large U.S. law firms have taken steps since March to conserve cash amid the pandemic, Dorsey & Whitney is one of the first to say it will adjust its billable hour expectations.

