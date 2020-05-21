Westlaw News
May 21, 2020 / 12:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Dorsey & Whitney to reduce billable hour guidelines, pay and headcount

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Dorsey & Whitney is reducing billable hour guidelines for associates and “certain other attorneys” as it implements sweeping cost-cutting measures and some layoffs to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement late Tuesday.

While more than 50 large U.S. law firms have taken steps since March to conserve cash amid the pandemic, Dorsey & Whitney is one of the first to say it will adjust its billable hour expectations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cRdpoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below