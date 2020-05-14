Westlaw News
May 14, 2020 / 6:58 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Perkins Coie and Faegre Drinker cut associate pay

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Perkins Coie and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath are cutting pay by 15% for non-partner attorneys, following earlier announced changes to partner compensation, as the coronavirus pandemic leads many large law firms to conserve cash.

Seattle-based Perkins Coie’s non-partner pay cuts go into effect in June, the firm said on Thursday. Staff making more than $200,000 will also take a 15% cut, and staff making $125,000 to $200,000 face a 10% reduction.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LtzddE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below