IN BRIEF: Perkins Coie and Faegre Drinker cut associate pay

Perkins Coie and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath are cutting pay by 15% for non-partner attorneys, following earlier announced changes to partner compensation, as the coronavirus pandemic leads many large law firms to conserve cash.

Seattle-based Perkins Coie’s non-partner pay cuts go into effect in June, the firm said on Thursday. Staff making more than $200,000 will also take a 15% cut, and staff making $125,000 to $200,000 face a 10% reduction.

