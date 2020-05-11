Westlaw News
May 11, 2020 / 11:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Quinn Emanuel reduces payments to partners amid pandemic

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is temporarily reducing its payments to partners in an effort to conserve cash, the latest law firm to take such a step amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles-headquartered business litigation firm said its practice “has been doing very well” but that its “approach to financial management has always been to be extremely fiscally conservative,” in a statement on Monday. It will review the decision in July, it said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AkdAKy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below