IN BRIEF: Quinn Emanuel reduces payments to partners amid pandemic

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is temporarily reducing its payments to partners in an effort to conserve cash, the latest law firm to take such a step amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles-headquartered business litigation firm said its practice “has been doing very well” but that its “approach to financial management has always been to be extremely fiscally conservative,” in a statement on Monday. It will review the decision in July, it said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AkdAKy