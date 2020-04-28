Littler and Davis Wright latest to cut pay over pandemic

Littler Mendelson on Tuesday said it had cut pay firmwide and made changes to its summer associate program, as did Davis Wright Tremaine, which also said it would furlough staff as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has decreased demand for some of its practice groups and slowed collections.

San Francisco-based Littler, the largest U.S.-based law firm focused exclusively on labor and employment, confirmed on Tuesday that starting on May 8 it will cut compensation for shareholders and corporate management by 20%. Highly compensated non-equity shareholders and non-attorney senior-level administrative employees with compensation of more than $300,000 will have their salaries reduced by 15% starting the same day.

