Lieff Cabraser, after seeking PPP aid, touts 'thriving business' in recruiting pitch

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein said Friday that it’s looking to add lawyers, highlighting its financial health in a press release just months after the firm sought millions of dollars through the government’s small business pandemic aid program.

“Despite the general slowdown of the world economy, our practice is thriving,” hiring partner Brendan Glackin said in the press release. Lieff Cabraser is busy with new matters it’s started since April, when it took aid, its managing partner Steven Fineman said Friday in an interview. But he added that “just because we’re busy doesn’t mean we’re getting paid,” since the firm doesn’t charge hourly rates.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2D7iVqi