Why some law firms took a bailout pass when others cashed in

Law firms scooped up billions of dollars earmarked for small business relief as the coronavirus crisis unfolded, according to government data released this week, including dozens that each reportedly generated more than $100 million in revenue last year.

The recipients are so varied - regional and national, defense and class-action, boutique and full-service, firms that had a tough 2019 and others that touted record results - that only eligibility under head count restrictions appears to set them apart. So why did some firms flock to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, while others steered clear?

