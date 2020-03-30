More than 30 firms pledge pro bono services to small businesses on coronavirus relief

More than 30 law firms, including Kirkland & Ellis and Willkie Farr & Gallagher, have pledged to provide free counsel to small businesses to help them navigate coronavirus relief options, as part of a new program launched by the Lawyers for Good Government Foundation.

The coalition of 34 law firms, which also includes Goodwin Procter, Covington & Burling and Steptoe & Johnson, will offer small businesses free 45-minute consultations with attorneys in a L4GG’s Small Business Remote Legal Clinic. Its pilot program launches in New York City this week, L4GG said in a statement on Friday.

