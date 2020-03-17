U.S. lawyers gear up for coronavirus-related pro bono work

Lawyers are preparing to provide pro bono services to those impacted by a novel coronavirus that has rapidly spread across the United States, infecting more than 3,600 people nationwide, closing schools and businesses, and causing the financial markets to plummet.

The American Bar Association on Friday launched a task force that includes representatives from the Legal Services Corp, the National Legal Aid & Defender Association, the National Center for State Courts and other groups, to address legal needs that could arise from the pandemic, including an uptick in domestic violence cases, employment-related cases and bankruptcy filings, Judy Perry Martinez, the bar’s president, said in an interview with Reuters on Monday.

