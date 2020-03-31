Pryor Cashman furloughs associates as pandemic halts M&A, trial work

Pryor Cashman, a midsize law firm based in New York, has furloughed some associates indefinitely as the coronavirus pandemic dries up deal and trial work, its managing partner Ronald Shechtman said on Tuesday.

Shechtman declined to say how many associates have been furloughed, or their seniority level. The associates are in practice groups whose work has been most affected by the pandemic, as “courts are closing and deals are going on pause,” he said in an interview with Reuters.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UzxDMF