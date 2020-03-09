Quinn Emanuel shuts N.Y. office after partner tests positive for coronavirus

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has told employees in its New York City office to work from home after a partner based there tested positive for a novel coronavirus that has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide, making it the latest large law firm to shut an office over the illness and one of the first to do so in New York.

The law firm, one of the largest in the U.S. by revenue, will keep its New York office closed until at least Friday, it said in a statement on Sunday. It has more than 200 lawyers in New York, according to its website.

