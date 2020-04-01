IN BRIEF: Harvard becomes latest law school to push firm recruitment to 2021

Harvard Law School is delaying its on-campus law firm recruiting week until next January due to the coronavirus pandemic, following a similar decision from Columbia Law School and other top schools.

Mark Weber, Harvard Law’s assistant dean for career services, told students in a letter on Tuesday that the delay will give students an extra semester to boost their grades before recruitment. On-campus recruiting normally takes place in July at Harvard, which is one of many law schools to have switched its Spring 2020 classes to a pass/fail grading system because of the pandemic.

