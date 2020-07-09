IN BRIEF: Nearly half of in-house counsel say remote work is here to stay - report

Nearly half of in-house counsel respondents to a recent survey said they expect remote work is here to stay, even after the health risks of the coronavirus pandemic subside.

An Association of Corporate Counsel poll conducted last week found 46.5% of 249 in-house counsel respondents expect they’ll “keep the changes to their remote working policy going forward.” Still, 44.1% said their policies will go back to their old ways once the pandemic subsides, according to the report’s results, released Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VZynuM