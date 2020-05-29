Chicago landlord sues Jenner & Block over $3.8 mln in unpaid rent, charges

A Chicago landlord has sued tenant Jenner & Block, one of the largest law firms in that city, alleging it hasn’t paid rent in April or May, as many offices across the U.S. remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The landlord, Hart 353 North Clark LLC, said in a complaint filed May 20 in Chicago state court that Jenner & Block failed to pay its rent on due dates April 1 and May 1 and that it owes more than $3.7 million. The landlord asked that the firm be made to pay the overdue rent on its 353 N Clark Street office, plus more than $150,000 in alleged “unpaid cafe charges” and reconciliations from 2018, and attorneys’ fees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZOuhbD