IN BRIEF: NYSBA releases tips on how to safely reopen law offices

The New York State Bar Association on Wednesday issued guidance on how law firms can safely start to reopen their offices, once the state’s government relaxes shutdown measures in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Even if firms are allowed to reopen, employees who can effectively work from home should be encouraged to do so until the threat of the coronavirus has further receded, the bar said in a statement on Wednesday. Its other guidance includes: installing barriers for receptionists to sit behind, developing an employee testing plan, discouraging public transit use, restricting visitors and staggering the number of people in the office.

