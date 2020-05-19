Large law firms mostly keep employees remote in reopening states

As some states including Texas, Georgia, Florida and Minnesota begin easing stay at home orders meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, many large law firms are opting to keep their offices in those locations mostly closed, for now.

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, an Atlanta-founded firm, said in a statement on Monday that almost all of its employees in its Atlanta office and elsewhere are still working from home, despite Georgia’s reopening, citing “health and well-being” concerns. Another Atlanta-based firm, Troutman Sanders, said on Friday that it doesn’t yet know when it will have more than a skeletal staff in its office in that city.

