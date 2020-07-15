Law firm billing improved in June, but collections crunch and layoffs loom - report

Law firms were cautiously optimistic in June, with billing volume bouncing back after plummeting due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many lawyers still expect to see layoffs and client payment delays in the coming months, according to a report released Wednesday by legal tech company Clio.

The average law firm billed 13% less in June 2020 than in June 2019, Clio found. That’s an improvement from last month, when billings were down 23% from the prior May, and new matter creation also rose or held steady for much of June, the report said.

