Schiff Hardin is slashing pay for a small group of its attorneys by up to 50% because of anticipated changes in demand due to the coronavirus crisis, and taking other cost-cutting measures, it said in a statement on Thursday.

About 6% of the firm’s attorneys will be impacted by those cuts, while most attorneys’ compensation will be temporarily reduced by 15%, the firm said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3agW9GQ