IN BRIEF: Harvard Law says autumn classes will be fully remote

Harvard Law School will conduct its fall 2020 classes remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, its dean announced on Wednesday, one of the first top U.S. law schools to make that decision.

“This is not the announcement we’d hoped to make. But our first priority is, and must continue to be, the health and safety of our community, and we cannot reliably conclude at this time that we can safely provide an effective on-campus program this fall,” wrote Harvard Law Dean John Manning in a post on the school’s website on Wednesday.

