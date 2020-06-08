Law schools fund summer jobs for students as firms pull, reduce offers

As dozens of law firms in the U.S. shorten or suspend summer associate programs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, law students, some of whom rely on the pay from those ten weeks to fund the rest of their year, are scrambling for cash and work experience - and schools are trying to fill that gap.

Law schools including Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and Georgetown Law recently told Reuters that they’re planning to fund more student jobs this summer than in 2019 because of the economic impact of the pandemic.

