Seyfarth furloughs 10% of employees, cuts pay across firm

Seyfarth Shaw on Friday said it had furloughed 10% of its employees in the United States, including some attorneys, and that it is cutting pay across the firm and delaying its first-year associate start date to conserve cash amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pete Miller, Seyfarth Shaw’s chair and managing partner, in a statement on Friday, said that the firm’s “financial foundation remains strong” but that it is “implementing these new measures now out of caution.”

