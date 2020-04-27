Shearman offers voluntary leave, Baker Botts and Akerman cut pay amid coronavirus crisis

Shearman & Sterling, Baker Botts and Akerman are among the latest law firms to announce measures to cut costs, such as offering employees voluntary leaves or cutting pay, in an attempt to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shearman has offered all of its employees the chance to take voluntary leave for three to six months at 30% of their usual pay, or 40% of pay if they use the time to perform pro bono work, the New York-based law firm said on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VJZZEG