More firms, including Mintz Levin and Sheppard Mullin, make cuts amid pandemic

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky; Sheppard Mullin; and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on Monday told Reuters they are cutting costs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest law firms to do so.

Mintz Levin said in a statement on Monday that it has reduced draws to partners and that on April 19 it will cut base pay for associates by 10% and cut salaries for professional staff earning more than $75,000 and paraprofessionals by 5%. There will also be some reduction in bonuses, it said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K1EqZl