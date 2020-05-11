Thompson & Knight fires employee over coronavirus-related social media rant

Thompson & Knight has fired a Dallas-based employee who said in a Facebook post that he would show his shooting range results instead of his coronavirus test results to the security guard of any store requiring him to wear a mask because of the pandemic.

The Texas law firm called the post from its now-former administrative employee Kevin Bain “a complete violation” of its values and said that this “type of post is not and never will be tolerated” by the firm, in a Facebook post of its own on Friday afternoon. It said it had learned of Bain’s post that day and that it had fired him and “notified the proper authorities about the post as a precaution.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cnlu3L