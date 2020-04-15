Davis Polk, Gibson Dunn and other firms delay summer program

Davis Polk & Wardwell, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, Sheppard Mullin and Clifford Chance on Wednesday said they are delaying the start of their summer associate program due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New York-based Davis Polk on Wednesday confirmed it has postponed the start of its summer program but did not say when it would begin. It will still pay its 133 summer associates for the number of weeks they had originally planned to work, and will give them offers to join the firm full-time after graduation, it said in a statement.

