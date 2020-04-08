Cahill suspends summer program, Baker Botts' goes remote, amid pandemic

Cahill Gordon & Reindel on Tuesday said it is suspending its summer associate program, but that it will still pay students in full and make them offers to work at the firm after they graduate from law school in 2021, while Baker Botts announced plans to make at least part of its summer program remote, due to the coronavirus crisis.

New York-based Cahill said in a statement on Tuesday that “if conditions change, and we are able to host safely an in person program for some portion of the summer, we will find appropriate ways to do so.” It said that it wanted to suspend its program now to alleviate summer associate concerns about finding housing in New York City.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39RsoML