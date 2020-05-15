Venable to host New York Law School students in credited summer program

Venable is partnering with New York Law School to host 120 of its students in an online summer work program that will give them class credit. Many law students have had their summer job plans canceled or cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants in the eight-week online program will work on simulated legal assignments on coronavirus-related challenges in employment, privacy and public health law to make them more competitive candidates for jobs open later this year, NYLS said in a statement on Tuesday. They will take classes while working with Venable attorneys, in exchange for credit toward their graduation requirements. Their tuition and fees for the summer will be paid for by donations from NYLS alumni.

