Hybrid summer program for diverse 1Ls survives pandemic cuts

A program that aims to increase diversity in the legal industry by providing law students from underrepresented backgrounds a split-summer internship at a technology company and a law firm is still on for 2020, despite some of its participating employers announcing cost-cutting measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will have some changes, its coordinator Patricia Svilik, the head of eBay Inc’s intellectual property product and commercial counseling group, said in an interview, but it was important to Svilik that the program happen in some form, she said.

