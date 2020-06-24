Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Susman Godfrey founder diagnosed with COVID-19

Caroline Spiezio

Stephen Susman, famed plaintiffs’ trial lawyer and founder of law firm Susman Godfrey, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, his wife said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Susman, who had been admitted to a Houston hospital following an April 22 bike crash that resulted in a brain injury, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and underlying pneumonia on Sunday, his wife Ellen Susman wrote in a post on CaringBridge, a social media website for people facing medical conditions and their families.

