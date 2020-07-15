Trial titan Stephen Susman dies following accident, COVID-19 diagnosis

Stephen Susman, the prominent plaintiffs-side trial lawyer and founder of law firm Susman Godfrey, which pioneered the use of contingency fees in commercial litigation cases, has died. He was 79 years old.

He died Tuesday, his wife, Ellen Susman, announced in a post on CaringBridge, a social media website for people facing medical conditions and their families. He had been admitted to a Houston hospital following an April 22 bike crash that resulted in a brain injury, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and underlying pneumonia in June.

