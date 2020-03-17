Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton delay merger amid coronavirus pandemic

Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton, two of the largest U.S. law firms, on Tuesday said they will postpone the effective date of their merger from April 1 to July 1, in the wake of the rapid spread of a novel coronavirus, which has disrupted businesses, courts and financial markets worldwide.

“While we are well-positioned to execute the combination on April 1, we believe the decision to postpone is in the best interest of our attorneys, staff, and clients,” the firms said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xPIp8N