IN BRIEF: NCBE will offer materials for July bar exams, despite pandemic

The National Conference of Bar Examiners, which develops the multistate portion of the bar exam that almost all U.S. states use, has announced that it will provide materials for July bar exams, despite many large jurisdictions having postponed their test due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NCBE said it made that decision because it “has determined that there will most likely be a sufficient number of July examinees to administer the exam,” in a statement on Tuesday. States including Florida, Texas and Minnesota, where governors have started to reopen their economies, have said they plan to move forward with July bar exams.

