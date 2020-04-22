Utah waives bar for some law school grads due to pandemic

Utah will not offer a bar exam in July due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its high court has ordered that it will allow law school graduates who meet a list of qualifications to become licensed without passing the test, the first state to take that step.

Eligible candidates must have applied to take the state’s bar exam by April 1 and never have taken the bar exam elsewhere in the United States, Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant wrote in an order on Tuesday. They must also graduate by June 30 from an American Bar Association accredited law school that in 2019 had an overall first-time taker bar exam passage rate of at least 86%.

