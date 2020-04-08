Coronavirus crisis raises demand, and complications, for wills

Robert Adler, a New York-based trusts and estates lawyer, says calls to his office have doubled or tripled in recent weeks, with people he’s never worked for before asking him: “What happens if I die?”

“A lot of those callers are doctors, nurses, EMTs, transit workers, police ... people still on the job,” said Adler, of Adler & Adler. That’s not his usual client base of affluent people making long-term plans for larger estates. Most of the new callers just want quick answers on how to plan what would happen to their children and belongings if they died and “whenever I get these calls, I do whatever I can” to give them guidance, he said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34nRcuH