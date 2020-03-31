IN BRIEF: Womble Bond Dickinson lays off employees, cuts pay due to pandemic

Womble Bond Dickinson has furloughed and laid off some U.S. employees and cut pay for at least some of its remaining staff and attorneys in “response to the economic disruption brought on by the novel coronavirus,” the law firm said in a statement on Monday.

A firm representative did not immediately provide comment on how many employees were furloughed or laid off, or what their job titles were. The firm said the temporary pay cuts are 10% or less, “with lower levels of compensation reduced by smaller percentages,” in the statement.

