IN BRIEF: Pillsbury latest law firm to cut pay amid pandemic

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman on Monday said it has cut pay for all of its lawyers and some staff, the latest law firm to take that step as the coronavirus pandemic dries up deal and litigation work and leaves economic futures uncertain.

Partners’ monthly draws have been reduced by a at least 25% since April, Pillsbury confirmed on Monday. On May 15 the firm will cut pay for associates and counsel in the U.S. by 20% and for staff by up to 15%. Some chief officers, who are senior non-lawyer employees, have volunteered to take larger cuts. No one making less than $75,000 a year will have their pay impacted, the firm confirmed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WpW9j8