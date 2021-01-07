Federal courts tighten sensitive document security after cyberattack

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts on Wednesday announced new security procedures to protect the confidentiality of sealed records and other sensitive documents in the federal judiciary’s case management and electronic case files system, after the system was apparently compromised during a cyberattack.

The AO said in a post on its website that highly sensitive court documents filed with federal courts will now be accepted for filing in paper form or via a secure electronic device, such as a thumb drive, and stored in a secure stand-alone computer system. They won’t be uploaded to the CM/ECF system.

