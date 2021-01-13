D.C. courts plan for inauguration with pause on in-person operations

At least three federal courts in downtown Washington, D.C., said Wednesday they were pulling back on in-person operations until after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, amid heightened security in the nation’s capital.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said in a statement that “due to the National Special Security Event surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse and William B. Bryant Annex will be closed to the public and court staff” from Wednesday through Jan. 21.

