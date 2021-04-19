N.Y. state judges, court staff must return to courthouses by May 24, chief judge says

All New York state judges and court staff must return to working in person from their assigned courthouses by May 24, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said Monday, more than a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced most litigation to be conducted remotely.

With coronavirus case numbers dropping and vaccines widely available in New York, it is “time to return to our normal and full courthouse staffing levels in order to support the fuller resumption of in-person operations, including jury trials,” DiFiore said in an message on the court system’s website Monday.

