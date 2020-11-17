In-house legal chiefs are cutting budgets for 2021, reversing decade-long trend

Nearly 45% of 119 law departments surveyed by consultant group Altman Weil are slashing their budgets for 2021 as the continuing coronavirus pandemic weighs on revenues, according to a report released Tuesday.

It’s the first time in a decade that more law department budgets will shrink than grow, Altman Weil’s report said, and budgeting for outside law firms is expected to take a particular hit. About 40% of law departments plan to increase spending next year.

