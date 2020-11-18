As Covid-19 wave grows, New York litigators say this time they're prepared

When New York’s state courts halted new jury trials and grand juries on Monday due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, it felt like deja vu. The state had opted for a similar pause in March - when New York was the pandemic’s epicenter - with severe financial consequences for some law firms.

But corporate litigators and trial lawyers are hopeful this time will be less disruptive, attorneys at large and small firms said this week. New York lawyers and courts have spent eight months adapting to the pandemic, they said, expanding their ability to litigate via virtual hearings and e-filings. And there are still fewer restrictions now than in March, they said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kCGc36