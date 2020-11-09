Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Clifford Chance, Freshfields helped clear legal hurdles for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results - a result widely hailed as a milestone in the fight to end the coronavirus pandemic.

The apparent breakthrough is a victory for science, but lawyers, as usual, played a role too. Clifford Chance advised Pfizer and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer advised BioNTech in March, when the companies first agreed to team up on a vaccine, and the firms have continued to represent the drug makers since.

