Ex-Shoplet GC pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $6 mln from co

Caroline Spiezio

The former general counsel of Ellison Systems Inc has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $6 million from the online office supplies retailer, which operates as Shoplet, Manhattan’s top prosecutor said Thursday.

Ex-GC Leslie Scharf, a 52-year-old licensed New York attorney, pleaded guilty in New York state court to one count of first degree grand larceny, according to a statement from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Scharf will be sentenced in October to 3 to 9 years in prison and will pay over $2 million total.

