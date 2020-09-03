Ex-Shoplet GC pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $6 mln from co

The former general counsel of Ellison Systems Inc has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $6 million from the online office supplies retailer, which operates as Shoplet, Manhattan’s top prosecutor said Thursday.

Ex-GC Leslie Scharf, a 52-year-old licensed New York attorney, pleaded guilty in New York state court to one count of first degree grand larceny, according to a statement from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Scharf will be sentenced in October to 3 to 9 years in prison and will pay over $2 million total.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2ZlU3mL