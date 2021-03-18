Arnold & Porter enters fight over Cuomo's fate as Davis Polk pick sparks blowback

After helping to upend one governor’s political career, Arnold & Porter partner Paul Fishman has the chance to help save another’s.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive chamber tapped Fishman, the former U.S. attorney in New Jersey who investigated ex-governor’s Chris Christie’s role in the “Bridgegate” scandal, to take on the New York attorney general’s probe of sexual misconduct claims against Cuomo, Arnold & Porter confirmed Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cMVcJN