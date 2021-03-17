Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Davis Polk joins law firms squaring off over Cuomo allegations

By Caroline Spiezio

Another law firm has joined the scrum over the fate of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, adding to the list of prominent white-collar litigators and other lawyers already pressed into action this year.

State lawmakers said Wednesday they’ve tapped Davis Polk & Wardwell to lead an impeachment investigation into claims that the governor sexually harassed multiple women, allegations Cuomo has denied.

