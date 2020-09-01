Davis Wright Tremaine restores some pay but lays off staff, citing 'fundamental shift'

Davis Wright Tremaine is easing its coronavirus pandemic-era austerity measures but also laying off nearly 40 staffers whose jobs are no longer needed, the law firm said Tuesday.

Those laid off include office services staff, legal assistants and other administrative positions, a representative for the firm said. They were already furloughed and it was not clear “when, if ever, their previous work will return,” Jeff Gray, the firm’s managing partner, said in a statement.

